Lakshminarayanan made in-charge for presidential election

The National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday appointed Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan (AINRC) as the in-charge for the presidential election in the Union Territory.

While Home Minister A. Namassivayam (BJP) will be the co-in charge, legislators U. Lakshmikandan (AINRC) and P.M.L Kalyanasundaram (BJP) will function as polling agents of NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu. The Assembly has made all arrangements for the poll, scheduled to be held on July 18.