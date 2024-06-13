ADVERTISEMENT

LAD activates helpline for sewage-related issues

Published - June 13, 2024 12:24 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of sewage gas poisoning incident that led to three deaths in Reddiarpalayam, the Local Administration Department has activated a helpline 14420 for the public under its Emergency Response Sanitation Unit (ERSU).

The LAD appealed to the public to report complaints and information related to the blockage and cleaning of the septic tank and sewage drains/underground sewage network in their neighbourhood to the helpline.

S. Shakthyvel, Director of Local Administration, has assured the public of prompt action on complaints to the helpline in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Public Works Department and the respective municipalities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US