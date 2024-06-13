LAD activates helpline for sewage-related issues

In the wake of sewage gas poisoning incident that led to three deaths in Reddiarpalayam, the Local Administration Department has activated a helpline 14420 for the public under its Emergency Response Sanitation Unit (ERSU).

The LAD appealed to the public to report complaints and information related to the blockage and cleaning of the septic tank and sewage drains/underground sewage network in their neighbourhood to the helpline.

S. Shakthyvel, Director of Local Administration, has assured the public of prompt action on complaints to the helpline in collaboration with the Public Health Division of the Public Works Department and the respective municipalities.

