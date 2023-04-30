Lack of traffic signal causes chaos at Villianur intersection

April 30, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Villianur intersection on the city outskirts has emerged as a perpetual traffic chokepoint. Vehicles entering the city from Ariyur, Villianur and Perambai Road pass through this intersection and in the absence of a traffic signal, they get stuck, resulting in traffic snarls.

Traffic at the intersection is heavy at peak hours as private and government buses, trucks and cars take this road to reach Villianur and Perambai. Though the intersection has speed breakers, vehicle-users do not slow down, and crossing the intersection to reach Villianur is an ordeal for pedestrians.

Negligent driving is common when traffic policemen are not around. Vehicles descend fast from the Arumparthapuram railway overbridge in the absence of traffic policemen. As vehicles speed up, pedestrians find it difficult to negotiate the intersection, say a section of residents.

According to S. Prabhakaran, a businessman of Arumparthapuram, “Several minor accidents had taken place at the intersection when traffic policemen were not present. The Villianur intersection has emerged as a major traffic bottleneck as vehicles from four directions converge there and vie with each other to cross the road from all directions. A signal is very much required at the intersection.”

“Traffic signals work at vantage points in the city, but vehicle- users continue to throw caution to the winds. The installation of a new signal would not be of much help in regulating the traffic as most vehicle-users do not follow traffic rules. Unless the attitude of people changes, nothing can be done,” said an urban planner.

According to a senior traffic police officer, “The Police Department has submitted a proposal for replacement of 37 signals and installation of new signals across the city. The demand for a new signal at the Villianur intersection has also been raised.”

The proposal has been approved, and it is in the bidding stage. The work will commence soon. The new smart traffic signals, once installed, would ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce traffic violations in the city, he said.