‘Lack of awareness on safe disposal of e-waste among masses a major issue’

A session of the ‘Clean to Green’ campaign on e-waste disposal in progress. Photo: Special arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

11 March 2020 01:26 IST

Campaign to sensitise students on recycling electronic waste held in Puducherry

Over 1,500 students in eight schools in Puducherry were sensitised on responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste as part of a ‘Clean to Green’ campaign held recently.

The initiative, which is a flagship campaign of Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), a global service provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions, covered eight schools in Puducherry, including the MTVS Government School, Government Girls Middle School, Anni Sivagami Government Girls School, Government Primary School and Government High School, Villianur Main Road.

Radhika Kalia, managing director, RLG India, said, “We were encouraged by the successful roll out of the flagship campaign last year. In FY 2019-20, we seek to extend the reach of the Clean to Green campaign to ensure individuals and professionals understand that proper disposal and recycling of electronics is a national priority and lack of awareness of responsible disposal of e-waste among masses is a serious issue.”

The second edition of the campaign targets reaching out to over 1 million individuals in 38 cities across 27 States and five Union Territories. The coverage includes an estimated 1,245 schools and 33 colleges, 72 informal sector units and 50 bulk consumers and retailers.

According to Sandeep Chatterjee, Director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the campaign seeks to collaborate with the electronics industry and corporate bodies to ensure responsible disposal and recycling of e-waste in India.

The manufacturers/brands associated with RLG India are Microsoft, Canon, LG, Lenovo, Godrej, Brother, Havells, Lloyds, Siemens, Haier, Onida and TexlaVision. The campaign would actively work with them in promoting safe disposal of e-waste.