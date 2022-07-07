L. Murugan visits cholera-affected villages in Karaikal

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Thursday reached Puducherry for a three-day visit as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory. A BJP delegation led by party president V. Saminathan and Home Minister A. Namassivayam welcomed the Union Minister at Gorimedu on Thursday morning. Straight after according a reception at Gorimedu, the local leadership accompanied Mr. Murugan to Karaikal to visit the cholera-affected villages in the enclave. At Karaikal, the Union Minister inspected the affected areas and visited people who are currently undergoing treatment for cholera at the GH. He would return to Puducherry on Thursday night. Mr. Murugan plans to hold meetings with office-bearers and leaders of various frontal organisations on Friday and Saturday as part of BJP’s preparations to contest from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. The Union Minister also plans to interact with the public, especially in rural areas during his stay here, party officials said.



