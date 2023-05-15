L. Murugan urges Puducherry BJP cadre to ensure victory of party candidate in next year’s Lok Sabha polls

May 15, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, has urged BJP workers in the Union Territory to ensure the victory of their candidate from Puducherry with a huge majority, in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party office-bearers on Sunday night, the BJP leader said that workers should ensure that the party candidate emerged victorious in the polls. “Our candidate should win with a huge margin. Booth-level workers should ensure that all voters are reached out to, before the commencement of the 2024 LS elections to promote the vision of the BJP for the development of the country in all spheres ,” he added.

The Minister also urged the party cadre to propagate the “pro-poor policies and development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi” over the past nine years.

BJP president V. Swaminathan said the party would be organising various events in all 30 constituencies in the next two months to popularise the programmes initiated by Mr. Modi. As per the direction of the BJP central leadership, the organisational apparatus of the party is being strengthened at all levels, he added.

Party sources said that after appointing persons in-charge for the majority of the 959 electoral booths in the Union Territory, the party leadership was considering introducing ‘panna pramukhs,’ key persons who will be entrusted with the responsibility to directly contact a set of voters under a booth.

“The concept has worked very well for the party electorally in States such as Gujarat. If not in all booths, we will be putting panna pramukhs in place at a few places much before the elections,” said a top leader. The party, he said, was also giving special emphasis to around 189 booths dominated by voters belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. Booth in-charge persons have been appointed in around 100 such booths, including 39 in Karaikal region, he added.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy and party legislators were among the 200 delegates who attended the meeting.