‘L-G’s referral of Cabinet proposal for quota to the Centre unfortunate’

PUDUCHERRY

11 November 2020 00:00 IST

The action of the Lt. Governor is inexplicably irrational, says former MP

Former MP M. Ramadass has termed as “unfortunate and unacceptable” the decision of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to refer, without assigning any reason, the proposal of the Cabinet to earmark 10% of government medical seats to the students of government schools who have qualified in NEET to the Union Home Ministry.

“There is no palpable cause for any disagreement on this issue. She could have called for clarification, if any, from the government or suggested an alternative course of action to achieve the objective of reservation or reasoned her reference to the Home Ministry,” Mr. Ramadass said in a press statement.

The former MP said the Lt. Governor owes an explanation to the people of Puducherry on her reference to the Centre. “If she has rejected the proposal and sent it to the Home Ministry, the action of the L-G is inexplicably irrational and goes contrary to the constitutionally cherished canon of social justice and social welfare,” he said.

The Cabinet decision reflected the sentiments of the people of Puducherry as empirical evidences abound to illustrate how the NEET-based selection process creates an unequal competition between the students of two streams of schools and how the poor, backward and rural students of government schools are marginalised and edged out of the race.

The reservation of 10% of seats is well within the ambit of constitutional scheme. Moreover, it will attract more admission to government schools and create healthy academic competition among all schools in Puducherry producing better human resource.

Further, this horizontal reservation does not violate the existing 50% reservation meant for OC, OBC, MBC, EBC, and SC in MBBS admission as 10% of each reserved category seats will be given to the best government school students belonging to the same community chosen on the basis of the inter se NEET marks. The existing intra and inter-community parity will be maintained. The number and the percentage of reservation earmarked now to various classes will remain the same even after the implementation of the new policy of reservation, Mr. Ramadass said.

The Union Territory Act of 1963 and Business Rules confer powers on the L-G not to create obstacles in the path of social progress but to promote it. The L-G is for the people though not by the people. Raj Nivas stands for humanism and not for archaic bureaucratic rules sans human face.

The Tamil Nadu Government, under whose Secondary School Board syllabus, 90% of Plus Two students of the Union Territory have studied, has also implemented this policy of reservation after deep deliberations. When the Governor dilly dallied on his assent to the Bill, the government courageously took the recourse to article 162 of the Constitution to issue a Government Order implementing reservation, he pointed out.

This underscores the significance of Puducherry becoming a State at the earliest so that the social and humanitarian aspirations of the people are translated into action in Puducherry itself without knocking at the doorsteps of someone in Delhi who would have little or no knowledge about the people of Puducherry, Mr. Ramadass said.