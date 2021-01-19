Puducherry

L-G writes back to Minister

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has informed Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy that none of the matters over which he was holding an indefinite protest in the Assembly were pending with the Raj Nivas.

“I have been repeatedly informing you that none of your matters is pending with my office,” Ms. Bedi wrote back.

The Lt. Governor also suggested that the Minister seek information from the Chief Secretary adding that she had also requested him in this regard.

Ms. Bedi said she was compelled to place the letter in the public domain “as you are repeatedly attributing me for not responding.”

