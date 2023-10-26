L-G urges youth to imbibe the spirit of nationalism

October 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called upon the youth to imbibe the spirit of nationalism.

Participating in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh,’ programme, the Lt. Governor said the present generation should know about the struggles faced by our forefathers in getting freedom for the country from the British.

“It is sad that our youngsters are not giving importance to learn about the people who fought for the country’s independence. The young minds should learn about the events that led to our freedom struggle and also about the people who participated in it. It is important to inculcate a feeling of nationalism in the young minds,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

The Lt. Governor said Puducherry has contributed immensely to the country’s freedom movement. But many facts about the Union Territory’s role are not known to the outside world, she added.

“But several historical facts related to the contribution of the Union Territory towards the country’s freedom movement are not known. For instance, Veer Savarkar’s (Hindutva Ideologue) book on first World War was destroyed but a copy of it was available in Puducherry. The book was translated here into Tamil and it became an inspiration for many. There are several unsung heroes and events in Puducherry that have contributed to the freedom struggle,” she said.

Several events associated with the freedom movement were conveniently ignored by those who governed the region in the past, she said urging the Art and Culture Department to document all the events associated with the country’s Independence movement in Puducherry.

CM hails PM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his address hailed the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote nationalism and unity in the country.

“All the initiatives of the Prime Minister are intended to promote nationalism and unity. One of the greatest things about the Prime Minister is that if he launches a programme, he makes sure that the scheme gets implemented. The biggest strength of the country is its unity,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaker R. Selvam and Secretary, Art and Culture Department A. Nedunchezhiyan were present.