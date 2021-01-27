L-G urges people to avoid rumours on vaccines

PUDUCHERRY

27 January 2021 00:22 IST

In restricted Republic Day celebrations, Bedi unfurls the national tricolour and inspects the guard of honour

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday requested people to avoid rumours on the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In her Republic Day address, the Lt. Governor said, “Our scientists and experts have allowed emergency use only after they were confident about the safety and impact of the vaccines. Therefore, citizens have to avoid any kind of false propaganda, rumours and erroneous information about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Indian scientists have developed two ‘Made in India’ vaccines as proof of the country’s strength and scientific proficiency,” Ms. Bedi said.

Hailing the contribution of elected representatives, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials and various NGOs in controlling the spread of the virus in the Union Territory, the Lt. Governor said the region had set an example for the whole nation in the battle against COVID-19. “Wear face masks, maintain a physical distance of 6 ft and ensure frequent sanitation. I hope we will be soon out of this pandemic with the cooperation of all citizens,” Ms. Bedi said.

She also stressed the need for continued vigil.

Ms. Bedi listed out the various achievements of the government, including the disbursement of ₹2,000 to all ration cardholders during the lockdown period. The government, amid various challenges, had made efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the public, she added.

In restricted celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam, the Lt. Governor unfurled the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour.

The celebrations were restricted to a march-past by various contingents of the territorial police, the India Reserve Battalions (IRB), fire services personnel and ex-servicemen.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu and senior officials attended the event. Mr. Narayanasamy also unfurled the national flag at the Legislative Assembly.