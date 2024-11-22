L-G urges educationists to promote content creation in Indian languages

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan has urged educationists to promote content creation in Indian languages while also focusing on local history as part of building a new mainstream educational system in the country.

Participating in ‘Gyan Kumbh,’ a three-day national academic conclave at the Pondicherry University on Friday, the Lt. Governor said, Indian languages need to be developed as ‘languages of modern science and technologies,’ and ‘languages of education, employment, justice, and administration’. “Therefore, attention should be given to content creation in Indian languages,” he said.

“Just like language, each region has its own culture and history. As with all languages, local and regional history needs to be given importance. History is not just about dynasties and empires. There are people who have made great contributions in the fields of science, art, architecture and economics. Srinivasa Ramanujan, C.V. Raman and Abdul Kalam were all globally acclaimed personalities in their respective fields. In today’s world, there are many achievers who have reached great heights while upholding our values and culture. We have to bring the new generation closer to the success stories of these present day achievers,” the Lt. Governor said.

For centuries, Mr. Kailashnathan said, the British colonial objectives had shaped the mainstream education. The model of education followed was to create cadres and professionals to work in various institutions and departments. That model has to be transformed to “man-making and character-building education.” Today’s world demands an education that develops knowledge along with skills, values in life and positive attitude towards life, he said.

“The focus should be to prepare our children to meet the requirements of a developed Bharat, eradicating inferiority complex, taking pride in our heritage, strengthening national unity through celebration of diversity and fulfilling civic duties,” he said.

Implementation of NEP

The New Education Policy addresses the key needs of transforming the education sector. The Prime Minister has described the NEP as a “policy document” for a developed Bharat. “Puducherry, though a small territory has become an educational hub. The Union Territory has inspired the whole of India,” he said.

“Therefore, Puducherry should be able to provide a model of new education. The Union Territory should become a model for implementation of the NEP. Plans should be drafted with a clear understanding of the changes to be made in the coming years with respect to students’ knowledge, skills, values, leadership and achievements at individual and societal levels,” the Lt. Governor said.

Entertainment summit

He also informed that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was planning to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment summit in February next year. The nation was gearing up to showcase the abundance of talent in media and entertainment industry and to widen the borders of its global influence. The Ministry has posted 27 challenges to students under ‘Create in India Challenge - Season 1’ to help them learn and enhance their cognitive skills. The students should actively participate in the challenges to showcase their talents on a global scale, he said.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, highlighted the efforts taken by the Puducherry government to provide quality education at school and college levels.

Speaker R. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of Pondicherry University Tharanikkarasu, Sivagana Palaya Swamigal of Mailam Bommapura Aadheenam and Thavathiru Ramanantha Kumaragurbara Swamigal of Siravai Aadheenam Kaumara Madalayam, Coimbatore.

Several experts and educationalists are attending the conclave, that commenced here on Thursday.