L-G urges community to patronise products of local artisans

Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates handicrafts festival

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan taking a look at the stalls after inaugurating the handicrafts exhibition at Gandhi Tidal in Puducherry on Thursday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam, are also seen. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for supporting local handicraft enterprises to help sustain livelihood of artisans.

The Lt. Governor, who inaugurated a handicrafts festival organised by the Industries and Commerce Department and the District Industries Centre at the Gandhi Thidal, said the government would always support the handicraft sector and urged the community to patronise earthenware over plastic products, especially toys, as it would directly protect the livelihood of artisans.

Ms. Soundararajan pointed out that preferring clay cups over plastic tumblers would not only avoid soil deterioration from plastic waste but also provide sustenance for artisans

The Lt. Governor appealed to the public and government officials to purchase locally-made toys or to gift handicrafts at events like weddings. Even tourists who come to the beach should visit the exhibition and support the artisans. This would sustain the livelihoods of artisans, she said.

Ms. Soundararajan pointed out that the terracotta works of Villianur and Thirukannur papier mache craft had received Geographical Indication tag. In fact, Puducherry-based terracotta artist V.K. Munusamy was a Padma awardee, she noted.

“Many events take place in our culture to bring the works of craftsmen to life and exhibitions and festivals greatly help the cause of supporting their survival,” she added.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, said the government was implementing all projects that it had promised and had the support of the Centre in this. “The government was always supportive of artists and artisans who bring great value to our lives,” he said

Speaker R. Selvam, A. Namassivayam, Home Minister, K. Lakshminarayanan, Tourism Minister, T. Arun, Tourism Secretary and officials participated.

The handicraft festival is part of programmes being held in connection with the 75th Independence Day anniversary (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) .