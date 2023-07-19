L-G trying to gain political mileage from student quota issue, says former CM

July 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was trying to enact a political drama by recently advising the Cabinet to provide 10% reservation for government school students in medical admissions in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, he said there was no need for her to give such an advisory to the Cabinet as a proposal to provide reservation to NEET-qualified government school students in medical colleges was already pending with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mr. Narayanasamy said when he was the Chief Minister heading the previous Congress government, he had put up a file based on a Cabinet decision to implement the quota system. The file was forwarded by the then Lt. Governor, Kiran Bedi to MHA.

“The file is pending with the MHA. Ms. Bedi had forwarded the file to the Ministry to delay the process. The Central government did not give permission because of political reasons. The present government needs to exert pressure on MHA for sanction. Without taking administrative steps on the reservation policy, the present Lt. Governor was trying to play politics on the issue when the admission process for the year has already commenced,” he said.

Questioning the timing of her statement advising the government on the quota when the admission process has already commenced, he said, “Dr. Tamilisai is trying to gain political mileage on the issue. Her conduct gives the impression that she is eyeing to contest from Puducherry in the coming Lok Sabha polls.”

CBI probe in land grabbing

Mr. Narayanasamy also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Kamatchiamman temple land grab case. The CB-CID had arrested around 15 persons, including revenue officials.

However, the police have not been able to take action against beneficiaries of the land scam. The beneficiaries included a BJP legislator and his family members, he said.

“The Enforcement Directorate has also started a probe into the case. But the entire criminality could be brought out only by a probe by the CBI,” he added.

