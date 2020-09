PUDUCHERRY

12 September 2020 04:08 IST

The Raj Nivas will resume Open House sessions from September 14 via WhatsApp video calls.

Those who wish to air their grievances may register between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. by calling Raj Nivas on 0413-2337144, 0413-2334050 and 0413-2334051.

