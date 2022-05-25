L-G to address Tamil Aurovillians

‘All residents of Auroville are invited to the event’

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan, who is also a member of the Auroville governing board, will address a meeting convened by the people of Tamil origin in the township on Saturday.

Ms. Soundararajan on Tuesday visited Auroville, where she was given an update on the recent events.

Mother’s vision

After a presentation following discussions with Jayanti Ravi, Secretary of Auroville Foundation, the Working Committee members conveyed the aspiration to harmonise relations between all, while at the same time continuing to work towards the manifestation of Auroville’s future according to the Mother’s vision, a press note from Auroville said.

The Lieutenant Governor will address a gathering of the Tamil Aurovilians on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sri Aurobindo Auditorium, Bharat Nivas. All residents of Auroville are invited to this event, Auroville said.