L-G takes a bus ride for a first hand feel of woes

PUDUCHERRY

10 March 2021 02:16 IST

Grievances will be addressed after the election is over, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

One of the passengers who took a rickety ride in the suburbs on Tuesday holds all the power to change the experience for public transport users on the busy route connecting the city with Cuddalore and beyond.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who hopped on to a bus to learn first hand the problems of passengers after receiving several complaints, has resolved to bring improvements to the condition of the roads and transport connectivity on the south-bound route.

According to the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor boarded the bus at the Antoniar Church bus stop and travelled to the Thavalakuppam junction to check the transport facilities and the condition of the roads.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Soundararajan was accompanied by A.P. Maheshwari, adviser, and Special Secretary S.D. Sundaresan.

The Lt. Governor, who got down from the bus at the Thavalakuppam junction, then travelled to Abishegappakkam on another bus and checked the transportation and road facilities.

Discussions planned

“I travelled along with people to learn first hand about the facilities and conditions. The grievances which I heard from the people will be addressed after the election is over. In the meantime, discussions will be held with the officers to plan in this regard,” Ms. Soundararajan told the media.