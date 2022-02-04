L-G supports T.N. Governor

All Governors are efficient and capable of taking good decisions, says L-G

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was well within his constitutional rights to return the NEET bill.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a temple function here, Ms. Soundararajan said the Governor has got all rights to return a resolution adopted by the Assembly. The Governor could return a resolution if it was not beneficial to people, she said.

“An impression is being created that Governors are working against the Opposition-ruled States and they are puppets. It is not true. All Governors are efficient and are capable of taking good decisions,” she said.