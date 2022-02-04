Puducherry

L-G supports T.N. Governor

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was well within his constitutional rights to return the NEET bill.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a temple function here, Ms. Soundararajan said the Governor has got all rights to return a resolution adopted by the Assembly. The Governor could return a resolution if it was not beneficial to people, she said.

“An impression is being created that Governors are working against the Opposition-ruled States and they are puppets. It is not true. All Governors are efficient and are capable of taking good decisions,” she said.


