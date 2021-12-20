L-G stresses on the need for COVID-19 vaccination

PUDUCHERRY

20 December 2021 23:56 IST

‘Aim is to ensure cent per cent vaccination in the U.T.’

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan advocated the need for COVID-19 vaccination during her interaction with a section of shop owners and the public on Monday.

While lauding those who had responded to the ‘vaccination movement’ and got themselves inoculated, the Lt. Governor urged the others to get the jab without further delay.

“The health authorities will start verifying vaccination status of people in public places,” she said.

Puducherry, which has made vaccination compulsory, has so far administered about 8.14 lakh first doses and 5.2 lakh second doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far. “Around 1.5 lakh people are yet to be vaccinated and steps had been taken to cover the remaining population as our intention is to ensure that Puducherry emerged as a cent per cent vaccinated region,” she said. C. Udaya Kumar, Health Secretary and G. Sriramulu, Health Director accompanied her.