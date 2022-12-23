L-G stresses importance of medical aid within the golden hour

December 23, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has emphasised the critical need to providing medical treatment to disaster victims within the golden hour, the first hour of the occurrence of the accident.

Speaking at the ‘Training of Trainers programme on Engaging Youth and Adolescents in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adoption’ at Pondicherry University recently, Ms. Soundararajan, a doctor herself, pointed out the complexities associated with the efforts to save the lives of people who reach the hospital beyond the golden hour.

Volunteers from various youth organisations are undergoing the five-day programme as part of an initiative led by the Department of Social Work, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, Pondicherry University, and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs. Stressing the importance of rendering first aid to patients in emergency situations, Ms. Soundararajan called for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a vital life-saving measure, to be taken up as a social movement. “Saving a life is the highest purpose of existence,” she said. The Lieutenant Governor, who is also Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, also complimented the youth for joining the noble cause of rendering assistance to disaster victims.

Pondicherry University vice-chancellor Gurmeet Singh recorded his appreciation for the experts from NIDM, who were leading the workshop.

According to the university, about 100 members from NSS, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Civil Defence, Indian Red Cross Society, Junior Red Cross Society and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangata were participating in the workshop.

Kumar Reka, Programme Officer, CCDRR, National Institute of Disaster Management, explained the programme’s objectives, and noted the efforts of the department and the university during the peak phase of COVID-19 and afterwards.

K. Anbu, Associate Professor and Head (i/c), Department of Social Work, and Shahin Sultana, project coordinator also participated.