L-G, Speaker confusing people with their statements on new Assembly complex: former Puducherry CM

February 16, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the contradictory statements made by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Speaker R. Selvam on the Puducherry government’s plan to construct a new Assembly complex has raised several doubts about the project.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, February 16, the former Chief Minister said the Lt Governor and Speaker have created confusion in the minds of people regarding the construction of the Assembly cum Administrative complex.

Drawing attention to the remarks made by Mr. Selvam on Thursday, February 15, stating that the file seeking administrative sanction for the construction of the complex was pending at the Raj Nivas for the past five months, the Congress leader said the Speaker had earlier announced dates for laying of the foundation stone for the new Assembly complex by the Union Home Minister. The Speaker has now stated that the file was pending at Raj Nivas, he added.

“The Speaker has given several dates for the foundation stone laying. He had stated in the past that all clearances for the project had already been given by the Centre. Now, he says the file is pending at Raj Nivas. After the Speaker made this statement, the Lt Governor clarified that the file was not with her and that the delay was owing to clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs. People are confused as to whom to believe,” the former Chief Minister said.

After the Lt Governor and Speaker made these contradictory statements, the Congress leader said, people were “tempted to believe that differences have cropped up between the elected government and the Lt Governor.” There is no clarity on the funding of the project. The Centre in the past, had asked the Puducherry government to fund the project, he added. He sought an explanation from the Lt Governor, Speaker and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on the project.

The former CM also flayed the government on the move to increase the power tariff once again. “Only six months ago, the tariff was increased and now again, it is going to hiked. This government is not concerned about the plight of consumers,” he said.