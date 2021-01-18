L-G should work in tandem with elected govt., says Alagiri

Show of support: TNCC president K.S. Alagiri (right) with Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy (left) and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy (centre).

PUDUCHERRY

18 January 2021 01:22 IST

Leader meets Welfare Minister, who has been protesting

The Lt. Governor should work in tandem with the elected government, and must function for the welfare of the people, not disrupting the implementation of schemes, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri said.

After meeting Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy who has been continuing with his protest in the Assembly since January 10, he said the Minister had been observing the dharna, in total agreement with Gandhian principles.

“Had the Minister wanted, he could have held the agitation on the middle of the road. But Mr. Kandasamy is holding the dharna in an utterly democratic way, as per Gandhian principles,” he said.

Agriculturists from different parts of the country are observing an agitation, peacefully, and on Gandhian lines, for the scrapping of the farm laws, he said. Mr. Kandasamy is also protesting on similar lines, he said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has been displaying administrative acumen and proficiency for the promotion of welfare of the people. “But the style of functioning of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi is a threat to democracy. She should work for the good and well being of the people,” Mr. Alagiri said.

He said the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was getting the Lt. Governor to disturb democracy. “This is not a good trend and will spread to other parts of the country. She must refrain from her undemocratic style of functioning and contribute to the good of the people and Puducherry,” he said.