L-G should intervene to stop unwanted government expenditure: former BJP president

Published - September 13, 2024 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former BJP president V. Saminathan has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan in preventing unwanted expenditure by the Puducherry government.

In a release, the former BJP president said the Lieutenant Governor should stop the practice of hiring private vehicles by departments for official use by senior officers. Vehicles available with the departments should be properly maintained and put to use. The old vehicles should be auctioned, he said.

“Now, the practice followed by the departments was to hire vehicles from private parties. These vehicles are used for official and private use. Huge money is spent for taking cars on rent,” the former legislator said.

He also urged the Lieutenant Governor to stop the practice of allotment of more than two vehicles to legislators. Legislators should not be allowed to use more than two official vehicles, he said.

“The government is facing shortage of funds to provide salary for workers. The Comptroller and Auditor General has pointed out instances of misuse of government funds. The Lt. Governor should intervene to avoid unwanted expenditure,” he said.

He also requested the Lieutenant Governor to order an inquiry into alleged irregularities committed by the previous Congress government in U.T.

