L-G should ignore baseless allegations levelled against her by Narayanasamy, says AIADMK leader

May 25, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

AIADMK Secretary A. Anbalagan on Thursday suggested that Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stop responding to the baseless charges levelled by Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan said every time, Ms. Soundararajan joined issue with the baseless charges raised for publicity sake by Mr. Narayanasamy, it resulted in a futile war of words that only served to deflect attention from the welfare programmes being undertaken by the NDA government.

Mr. Anbalagan called for Mr. Narayanasamy to end this practice of criticising the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for “cheap publicity”.

The AIADMK leader also urged the government to secure the full 50% quota of MBBS seats from private medical colleges.

Every year, medical admissions every year were getting mired in controversy because of slip-ups committed by respective governments.

In the case of the three private medical colleges functioning under the Pondicherry University, out of the total 450 seats, according to the law, 50%, or 225 seats, should be reserved by the government. Also, this year 100 additional seats have been allotted to a medical college.

So as per the notification of National Medical Commission and based on the order of the Supreme Court, the State government should secure 50% of the total seats in private medical colleges. Besides, the apex court has also directed to ensure uniform fee structure similar to what is charged in the government medical college, Mr. Anbalagan said.

He sought the intervention of Lt. Governor and Chief Minister to ensure that the full share of seats were made available in the government quota.

Pointing to the example in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader wanted the government to implement a similar 7.5% quota in MBBS admissions to government school students. Failing this, the AIADMK would launch an agitation to uphold the interests of the students on this issue, he said.

