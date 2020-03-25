L-G satisfied with public response

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed satisfaction with the response of the public to the lockdown announced by the government.

In a WhatsApp message to reporters, the Lt. Governor said people were complying with the directions of the government. Vegetable shops were open but not crowded. Loading and unloading activities were allowed to stock essential items. The district administration and the police were keeping a close watch on the implementation of prohibitory orders, she said.

Ms. Bedi stressed the need to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.