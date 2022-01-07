L-G sanctions ₹1.17 cr. salary payout for PRTC staff

It is compensation for the 2021-22 period

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sanctioned ₹1.17 crore as salary payout for Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) staff for the 2021-22 period.

A press note from the Raj Nivas said the expenditure sanction was towards the release of the fifth instalment of grants in aid to the PRTC for payment of 2021-22 salaries.

The Lt. Governor also accorded approval for increase superannuation age of Medical Officers in the Department of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy from 60 to 65 years.

Another file cleared by her pertained to the proposal of extending services in the Electricity Department as “Public Utility Service” for a further period of six months from January 19 to July 18, under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, in exigencies of public interest, the press note said.

The Lt. Governor also accorded expenditure sanction for a sum of ₹39.72 crore towards payment of old age pension and destitute pension to beneficiaries in Puducherry for December 2021, the press note said.