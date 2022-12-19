L-G rules out differences on governance with Chief Minister

December 19, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday ruled out any issues with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on governance.

Addressing the media after soft launching the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023, Ms. Soundararajan said that she had both the inclination and the ability to sort out “whatever the minor source of unhappiness there could be” with the Chief Minister.

On the Chief Minister reiterating his oft-articulated demand on Statehood as the only way for the Union Territory to attain a measure of autonomy, the Lt. Governor said that she was not willing to comment on Statehood, since assuming office she had always ensured that every benefit should reach the Union Territory and its people.

“The Chief Minister may have reiterated his wish (for Statehood). I can say with certainty that the mere fact that Puducherry is a Union Territory and not a State has in no way stood in the way of obtaining what is due. The Centre is extending all support to Puducherry which is definitely on the fast track of progress. There is no issue between the Chief Minister or me or between the Union Territory and the Centre”.

She dismissed the Opposition, especially the Congress, raking up the Statehood demand, or alleging that the Lt. Governor was running a parallel government, as mere politicking as nothing had been done when the Congress was in power for decades at the Centre.

“No matter who criticises me, I will not reject files relating to public good. In fact, one of the first tasks since assuming office was to clear pending files related to various welfare schemes. Conversely, some measures that may cause hardship to the people have not been taken forward. Keeping people’s welfare in the forefront is also an objective shared by Mr. Rangasamy who is a four-time Chief Minister,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

If there are any bureaucratic bottlenecks in the roll out of public welfare schemes, those would be resolved. “I am convening, along with the Chief Minister, a meeting on Tuesday with top officials to review the situation”, the Lt. Governor said.

On the controversy over licences to liquor factories that had even been opposed by the BJP, she said, “Anything that adversely affects the people will not be implemented. I will call for the relevant file and inquire into the matter”, said Ms. Soundararajan.