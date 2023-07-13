ADVERTISEMENT

L-G reviews Smart City projects in Puducherry

July 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Smart City Development Limited is implementing 133 projects approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and taken up at a cost of around ₹930 crore. The Lt. Governor on Wednesday held a detailed review of the projects under Smart City programme

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed senior officials to speed up Smart City projects in Puducherry.

A press release from Raj Nivas said the Lt. Governor on Wednesday evening held a detailed review of projects under Smart City programme.

The Puducherry Smart City Development Limited is implementing 133 projects approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. These projects are taken up at a cost of around ₹ 930 crore, the release said.

“The constant monitoring of the projects by the Lt. Governor has resulted in completion of 38 projects. Of the completed projects, 17 are related to storm water and sewerage works, 17 public assets and electric works and 4 related to municipal drain works . Projects, such as development of Botanical Garden, Goubert Market, Grand Canal and reconstruction of Pudumai Building on the Beach Road will be taken up very soon,” the release said.

