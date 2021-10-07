L-G reviews dengue preparedness

Efforts being taken on all fronts, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

The administration is closely monitoring the incidence of dengue, which has historically seen a spike in the September-October period coinciding with the onset of the north-east monsoon, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

The Lt. Governor, who reviewed the dengue preparedness at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child Hospital (RGGWCH), told media that though there were six beds exclusively dedicated for dengue cases, the institution had the capacity to add more beds if required. As far as children were concerned, dengue posed a far greater threat than COVID-19, and one of the measures of preparedness in managing the mosquito-borne disease was to be ready for transfusion of blood and components as some patients could face a rapid plunge in platelet count.

However, there was no need for the public to panic as all efforts were being made on the treatment, monitoring and prevention fronts, the Lt. Governor said.

“It is remarkable that there has been no dengue child deaths at the RGGWCH for the past ten years,” she said.

On the prevention front, efforts were being intensified jointly by the Health, PWD and Local Administration Departments for the upkeep of hygiene and to raise awareness on public participation in eliminating breeding sites for Aedes aegypti species of mosquitoes. “It is important to empty out water receptacles in households,” Ms. Soundararajan added.

The Lt. Governor said the Education Department was taking all necessary steps for the reopening of schools and a decision would be taken soon.

Pointing out that only under 3 lakh people were yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine, she urged them to take the shot without delay to ensure that the entire eligible population in the Union Territory was covered by at least one dose as early as possible.

The National Vector Borne Disease Control programme has been in operation in Puducherry since 2003. In its current form, the NVBDCP is an umbrella programme, targeting malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, Lymphatic filariasis and Visceral leishmaniasis, a serious parasital infection also known as kala-azar (black fever). Of these, five are mosquito-spread while the sandfly-borne black fever has not been reported in Puducherry.

Conventionally, the Union Territory has been seeing a sharp spike in dengue cases during September-October period coinciding with the onset of the north-east monsoon. This year, there have been a total of 475 cases till now, health officials said while briefing the Lt. Governor.