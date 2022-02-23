L-G releases information manual for job fair

She also handed over two donated ambulances to the Health Department

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan releasing the manual in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday released an information manual for the job fair scheduled to be held on March 5-6 at the Technological University campus. At a brief function held at Raj Nivas, she released the manual in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam. Around 100 firms are likely to participate in the job fair. Ms. Soundararajan also handed over two ambulances donated by the Rotary Club of Pondicherry Mid Town to the Health Department. The Lieutenant Governor flagged off the ambulances during a function held at Raj Nivas. A release from Raj Nivas said one ambulance would be given to Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital and the other would be kept under the control of Government Chest Hospital, Gorimedu.



