L-G releases book on Puducherry’s economy and vision for its development

A book highlighting facets of the economy of Puducherry and outlining a vision for its development into the future was launched at the Raj Nivas on Monday evening.
Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi released the book 'Insider View of The Union Territory of Puducherry, Its Development, Financial Challenges and The Vision -Way Forward ' authored by S. Kanagasabai, former Director of Planning and Research Department, Government of Puducherry.
Ms. Bedi felt that the book was a timely one in the backdrop of the prevailing precarious financial position in the Union Territory.
She complimented the author for bringing out all essential developmental features of the Union Territory with utmost care in a brief and lucid manner from the developmental perspective with various sectoral analyses.
Theva Neethi Dhas, OSD to LG who received the first copy, lauded the painstaking effort by the author in collecting the data through various authentic sources.
Mr. Kanagasabai said he had laid out a sector-wise vision for Puducherry and the way forward to overcome the present financial crisis in the context of its ever-increasing public debt.
