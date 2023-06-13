HamberMenu
L-G refutes charges of corruption in Smart City projects

Blaming the previous Congress govt. for inordinate delay in implementing the projects, Tamilisai Soundararajan says only after the NDA government took over development picked up pace

June 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurating the department of Diabetology at Government General Hospital in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, inaugurating the department of Diabetology at Government General Hospital in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

Refuting charges of corruption in implementation of Smart City projects, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said all projects were being carried out in a transparent manner.

The Lt. Governor, who opened a diabetology department at the Government General Hospital, told reporters that the Opposition was raising corruption charges without any basis.

Asserting that corruption would not be tolerated, Ms. Soundararajan said officials had been instructed to stick to procedures relating to the smart city plan.

Blaming the previous Congress government for inordinate delay in implementing the projects, she said only after the NDA government took over development picked up pace.

On the non-renewal of recognition for the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, the Lt. Governor said it had been orally communicated that approval would be accorded to initiate MBBS admissions and that a formal notification would soon follow.

She believed that any initiative taken by the Central government will be undertaken in such a way that it does not affect the State governments.

Stressing the importance of exclusive diabetic care at the hospital given the rise in incidence of diabetes mellitus, Ms. Soundararajan said it was proposed to launch a diabetes prevalence survey to gauge the magnitude of the disorder in the general population against the backdrop of some studies indicating a 25% prevalence.

Among the measures proposed were steps to mitigate overcrowding and make it a “queue-less” hospital, additional beds and a full-fledged emergency department on an estimated cost of ₹42 crore, the Lt. Governor said.

C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Health Director and officials were present at the unit opening.

