L-G recommends use of high-efficiency pumps in flood-prone areas

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan has called for the augmentation of dredging works on the canals and waterways in Puducherry.

Interacting with reporters following the inspection of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and the control room of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Mr. Kailashnathan, said officials were directed to use high-efficiency motor pumps to swiftly drain water from flood-prone areas.

While dredging works were initiated ahead of the monsoon across the city, more powerful machines may be required at some places, Mr. Kailashnathan said.

All precautionary measures have been reviewed and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Cautionary text messages have also been circulated widely, targeting about 34,000 residents, he said.

Temple land grab case

On the recent temple land grab case in Karaikal that revealed the prima facie involvement of government officials, the Lieutenant-Governor said stringent action would be taken against anyone, be it government staff, irrespective of the person or his position, found guilty of involvement in such cases.

Mr. Kailshnathan said he had instructed the officials concerned to undertake a comprehensive survey of temple lands so that the data are based on accuracy and not approximation. The status of temple lands is being assessed, with a notification issued in 1974 as reference, he said.

During the inspection at SEOC, officials briefed the Lieutenant-Governor about the coordinated measures in place to tackle the intense rain. Ashish Madhaorao More, Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management; A. Kulothungan, District Collector, were present.

Later, Mr. Kailashnathan interacted with the disaster-recovery teams and the volunteers trained as a task force under the Aapda Mitra scheme. They are kept on standby in Puducherry.

