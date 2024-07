Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Raj Nivas in a press release on Friday said Mr. Radhakrishnan met the Home Minister on Thursday to discuss development works in Puducherry.

Thursday’s meeting was the second such meeting the Lieutenant-Governor had with the Union Home Minister in the last three weeks. Mr. Radhakrishnan had met the Home Minister on June 23 during his visit to New Delhi. He had also called on the Prime Minister.