April 22, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan paid tributes to revolutionary poet Bharathidasan on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the statue of the poet at Bharathi Park.

N. Tamilselvan, Information Director and others accompanied the Lt. Governor.

