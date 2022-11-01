L-G pays tribute to war heroes at Delhi memorial

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying tributes to the war veterans at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday paid tribute to the war veterans by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, the Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and hold preliminary discussions on a proposal to start a Medical College offering MBBS in Tamil language in Puducherry.

She will also discuss efforts to improve Puducherry government hospitals, start drug rehabilitation centre and a hospital for epidemics.