L-G pays tribute to war heroes at Delhi memorial

Tamilisai Soundararajan scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and hold discussions on a proposal to start a medical college offering MBBS in Tamil in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 01, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying tributes to the war veterans at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday paid tribute to the war veterans by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, the Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and hold preliminary discussions on a proposal to start a Medical College offering MBBS in Tamil language in Puducherry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She will also discuss efforts to improve Puducherry government hospitals, start drug rehabilitation centre and a hospital for epidemics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app