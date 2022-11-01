Puducherry

L-G pays tribute to war heroes at Delhi memorial

On the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday paid tribute to the war veterans by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, the Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and hold preliminary discussions on a proposal to start a Medical College offering MBBS in Tamil language in Puducherry.

She will also discuss efforts to improve Puducherry government hospitals, start drug rehabilitation centre and a hospital for epidemics.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2022 7:34:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/l-g-pays-tribute-to-war-heroes-at-delhi-memorial/article66082222.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY