L-G pays tribute to war heroes at Delhi memorial

The Hindu Bureau November 01, 2022 19:29 IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and hold discussions on a proposal to start a medical college offering MBBS in Tamil in Puducherry

On the occasion of Puducherry Liberation Day, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday paid tribute to the war veterans by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. According to a press note from Raj Nivas, the Lieutenant Governor is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and hold preliminary discussions on a proposal to start a Medical College offering MBBS in Tamil language in Puducherry. She will also discuss efforts to improve Puducherry government hospitals, start drug rehabilitation centre and a hospital for epidemics.



