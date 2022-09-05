L-G pays tribute to VOC, Mother Teresa at Bharathi Park

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pays floral tribute to freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led the tributes to freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary and Mother Teresa on her death anniversary on Monday.

The Lt. Governor paid floral tributes to the statue of VOC in Bharathi Park. Speaker R. Selvam, Member of parliament S. Selvaganabathy, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, A. John Kumar and R.B. Ashok Babu, MLAs were among those who paid tributes.

The Lt. Governor and other dignitaries also garlanded the statue of Mother Teresa on the park premises.

Leader of Opposition R. Siva and DMK MLAs Annibal Kennedy, L. Sampath and R. Senthil Kumar also paid floral tributes to the statues of both leaders separately.