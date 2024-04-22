L-G pays condolence visits to kin of former legislators

April 22, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor of Puducherry, C. P. Radhakrishnan, paid condolence visits to the kin of former legislators A.M. Krishnamurthy, the first BJP MLA elected to the Assembly and AIADMK legislator K. Anbalagan.

Mr. Krishnamurthy, who won from Reddiarpalayam in 2001 as a BJP candidate, left the party and later rejoined in 2014, passed away on April 14. Mr. Anbalagan had won on the AIADMK ticket from Embalam constituency in 1985 elections and got elected to the eighth Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He passed away in 2020.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also hailed their contributions to the development of Puducherry.

