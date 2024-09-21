GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G participates in coastal cleaning programme

Published - September 21, 2024 11:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Led by Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, hundreds of students and green volunteers participated in a cleaning exercise on the Rock Beach as part of the International Coastal Cleanup Day organised by the Coast Guard Headquarters (Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu) on Saturday. 

Besides students and green volunteers, employees of Central Government, Puducherry Administration, private firms and fishermen associations participated in cleaning exercise on Rock Beach, Auroville, Paradise Beach, Karaikal and Velankanni, Coast Guard, said in a release.

The Lt. Governor complimented the efforts taken by the maritime agency and appreciated the participation of people in the cleaning programme. He urged people to take part in coastal conservation and protection of marine eco system, the release said.

Deputy Inspector General S.S Dasila, Commander, Headquarters, Indian Coast Guard, Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu participated in the programme.

Published - September 21, 2024 11:29 pm IST

