L-G orders probe against squatter in guest house

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered a probe into a complaint about the circumstances under which a person remained in unauthorised occupation of a room for a long period at the Puducherry Government Guest House in Chennai.

According to the complaint, the room which is reported to have been allotted to the public prosecutor, has been occupied on a permanent basis by Vaithianathan, Ms. Bedi said. The Lieutenant Governor has asked Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar to issue strict orders against any unauthorised occupation of the government facility.

In this particular case, she has sought an investigation into how the situation came about and fix responsibility. “We must put an end to this nepotism — widely prevalent as is evident,” she said.

The Lt. Governor has called for an inquiry into a complaint that the driver of the unauthorised occupant was paid salary as a government servant from the Speaker’s office. Ms. Bedi said while the occupant was evicted against non-payment of required charges, the probe would find out who authorised his stay and action would be taken.

Advocating public vigil against unauthorised occupation, she requested complainants to contact her office through email or on phone or send an anonymous tip-off as in the case involving the guest house in Chennai.