L-G opens three-day applied psychology meet

February 02, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Chief Rector of Pondicherry University, on Friday launched the 28th international and 59th national conference of the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology (IAAP).

In her address, Ms. Soundararajan noted that the conference theme, “Applying Psychology for Professional Excellence” was relevant to an increasingly competitive era where an increasing proportion of people across sections of society were struggling to cope with stress and pressure.

As a doctor herself, Ms. Soundararajan’s advice was to seek psychological help and not ignore mental distress, just as one would promptly visit a physician for a body-related issue. A state of health was not a mere absence of disease, but a balanced condition of physical and mental wellness, she said.

In a speech punctuated with the wisdom of Thirukkural verse and Tamil aphorisms, the Lt. Governor pointed to a saying that the “mind is a monkey” to underscore the importance of maintaining calmness of mind, however acute a given situation is.

Citing her own experience, Ms. Soundararajan suggested that the solution to a perceived problem often only involved the individual’s readiness to make a slight adjustment. For instance, it was far easier for one to start loving what the cook made well rather than look around for someone who could make your preferred food. Or, if the car driver was too slow for your liking, focus on the positives of a safer journey!

Expressing concern over rising incidents of student suicides, Ms. Soundararajan urged youngsters to never compromise on happiness for anything while at the same time acquiring new skills and competencies. “Anything is possible in this world only if your mind is happy.”

Noting that in an earlier era, it was the grandmother in the household who was the eternal counsellor constantly issuing do’s and don’ts, the Lt. Governor called for other members of nuclear families to fill the gap through early initiation of informal guidance and life lessons to children and prepare them to face future challenges.

The three-day meeting involving several international and national experts will not only be a platform to share the latest psychological practices and innovations among the participants, especially among students and budding professionals, but serve the larger aim of evolving a set of policy recommendations, she said.

The Lt. Governor also released the conference book of abstracts, the golden jubilee issue of the Journal of Indian Academy of Applied Psychology (1964-2024) and distributed mementoes to international guests.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor-in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu said the University had been getting positive feedback for the recently established panel of psychology counsellors to help students cope with stress and other issues.

Ishikawa Michiko, Professor of Psychology, Tokyo University of Social Welfare, Japan, T. Mangaleswaran, Vice Chancellor, Vavuniya University, Sri Lanka, Rajneesh Bhutani, University Registrar-in-charge, MVR Raju, Andhra University and Panch. Ramalingam, Director-in-charge, UGC-Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre at Pondicherry University and conference chairman, were among those who spoke.

Over a thousand delegates, including international participants, are attending the event.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)