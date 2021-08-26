L-G nod for staggered schedule for reopening schools in U.T.

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry

26 August 2021 00:59 IST

Price of petrol to be reduced by ₹2.43 a litre

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday approved a staggered schedule to reopen schools for Classes IX to XII in Puducherry and Karaikal districts on September 1.

The schools will function for six days during forenoon (half day) from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. on alternate days, for the academic year 2021-22, by adopting standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19, a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

For students from class IX, classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for Class X on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Class XI on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and Class XII on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Preparatory work to reopen schools will begin on Thursday.

At the moment, offline classes are aimed at students who want to come to schools voluntarily.

VAT cut on fuel

Among the other key decisions taken by the Lt. Governor was to approve the Cabinet decision to reduce 3% VAT on petrol sold in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The price of petrol will be reduced by ₹2.43 a litre. Accordingly, the estimated price for a litre in Puducherry and Karaikal is as follows: Puducherry- ₹99.52 and Karaikal- ₹99.30.

The Lt. Governor also accorded approval to a proposal of the Social Welfare Department for amending rules relating to the grant of financial assistance to differently-abled persons, enhancing the quantum of aid.

Assistance has been enhanced from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 for differently-abled persons (86%-100% disability), from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 for those with 66%-85% disability and from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 for permanent disablement (40% to 65%).

Besides, for the differently-abled who have permanent disablement without any discrimination to their percentage of disability and who have crossed 60 to 79 years of age, the enhanced rate has been raised from ₹2,200 to ₹2,700 and for differently-abled persons who have permanent disablement without any discrimination to their percentage of disability and who have crossed 80 years of age, from ₹3,300 to ₹3,800.

Another important decision pertains to the approval for re-engagement of 688 healthcare personnel, on short-term contract basis, for a further 90 days, to tackle the likely occurrence of a third wave of COVID-19, and to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in the Union Territory.

Ms. Soundararajan also approved the notification of the Puducherry Consumer Protection (Salary, Allowances and Conditions of Service of President and Members of the State Commission and District Commission) Rules, 2021, and the constitution of the selection committee for selecting the First Registrar of the Pondicherry Technological University.

A sum of ₹3.33 lakh has been sanctioned as grant-in-aid under the SCSP component to the Puducherry Un-organised Labourers Welfare Society for extending benefits to its registered SC members and ₹184.80 lakh to the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department for the phase II construction of 573 houses (revised target of 530 houses) by SC beneficiaries under the beneficiary-led construction component of PMAY.