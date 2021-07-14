L-G nod for resumption of medical classes

PUDUCHERRY

14 July 2021 01:49 IST

₹60 lakh sanctioned towards ex-gratia

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given the nod for the resumption of regular classes in medical institutions in the Union Territory.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the approval was accorded to the proposal of the Health Department, duly approved by the Chairman, State Disaster Management Authority, to start regular classes for medical and paramedical courses in the medical and para-medical institutions of the Union Territory due to decline in COVID-19 cases.

Among the other files cleared by the Lt. Governor was the sanction of ₹60 lakh for payment of ex-gratia compensation to families of two government servants who died while on election duty, due to COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Sanction was also accorded for ₹42,08,852 towards purchase of NCERT text books for free distribution to all the students of Classes 1 to 5, studying in the government schools in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Lt. Governor gave the nod for transfer of government land situated at Akkaraivattam revenue village to the Jail Department for construction of District Jail at Karaikal at zero cost on “no profit no loss” basis and another ₹17.89 crore for release of grants-in-aid to 35 government aided private schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions towards payment of salary and pension to the employees from March1 to July 2021.