L-G nod for proposal to reopen schools in U.T.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval for the proposal of the Education Department to reopen schools for Classes I to VIII from November 8 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Other proposals cleared by the Lt. Governor included the Chief Minister’s Diwali gift of 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar to all the ration cardholders and the release of Central share of ₹16.86 lakh to Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department for the execution of the project to construct 83 houses in Karaikal region (Phase IV), under Beneficiary Led Construction component of Pradan Manthri Awaz Yojana, for SC/ST category.

Ms. Soundararajan also sanctioned ₹2.75 crore towards issue of cash instead of free rice for three months from June to August 2021 to the Persons with Disabilities in the Union Territory.