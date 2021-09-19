L-G nod for aid to fishermen

PUDUCHERRY

19 September 2021 23:40 IST

Increase in the remuneration for medical officers gets nod

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval for release of the second instalment of grants-in-aid (phase II) of ₹1.21 crore towards compensation to fishermen families for the period of fishing ban.

Each of the 2,216 fisher families will get ₹5,500 under the “Welfare and Relief for Fishermen During Lean Seasons and Natural Calamities” scheme in the Union Territory, according to a pressnote from the Raj Nivas.

Another file cleared by the Lt. Governor pertained to approval for an increase in the rate of consolidated remuneration from ₹40,000 a month to ₹ 50,000 a month to the Medical Officers (ISM&H) engaged on contract basis on par with Medical Officers (Allopathy) working in Health Department.

New rule

The decision of the Council of Ministers to empower the tahsildar-cum-executive magistrate in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and deputy tahsildar-cum-executive magistrate in Mahe and Yanam regions to issue legal heir certificate has received concurrence of the Lt. Governor. This will reduce inconvenience of public in approaching courts for obtaining legal heir certificate and alleviate piling up of cases in the subordinate courts.