L-G mounts memorial plaques for freedom fighters at ‘Wall of Sacrifice’

The wall is being prepared to mark 75th anniversary of Indian Independence

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan installing memorial plaques of freedom fighters on the “Wall of Sacrifice” near the Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The wall is being prepared to mark 75th anniversary of Indian Independence

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday installed the memorial plaques for freedom fighters on the “Wall of Sacrifice” (‘Thiyaga Perunjuvar’), which is coming up near Gandhi Thidal on the Beach Road, to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

The “Wall of Sacrifice” memorial is also a commemoration of the 100th death anniversary of poet Subramania Bharati, 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose and 150th birth anniversary of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai. A 100-feet tall national flag post is also being put up to coincide with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The other day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy fixed the inscription bearing the name of Subhash Chandra Bose on the wall. The Lieutenant Governor, accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, fixed the plaques of Veer Savarkar and Velu Nachiyar.

Addressing the media later, Ms. Soundararajan said remembrance events such as these would help instil in youth a sense of patriotism, and inspire sportspersons to achieve great things for the country. The Puducherry government is engaged in various activities to create awareness on the history of the freedom struggle and freedom fighters, in connection with the country’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, she said.

‘Include PM’s picture’

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on Thursday to launch the 44th Chess Olympiad, Ms. Soundararajan urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to also include the picture of the Prime Minister, which were missing from the event hoardings (the BJP had protested in Chennai against the absence of Mr. Modi’s picture on posters of the Olympiad).

On Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s charges that the Lieutenant Governor was acting arbitrarily, she said: “I am not acting arbitrarily. I am acting with confidence and conviction, and am ever accessible to the common man”.Mr. Narayanasamy, who mocked her predecessor Kiran Bedi as “Pei” (demon), alludes to me a “poi” (liar), she said. “I am least worried about this as Narayanasamy seems to have a deep dislike for Lieutenant Governors, but he should get acquainted with the facts before indulging in criticism,” Ms. Soundararajan said.