L-G launches National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan launched the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Aravind Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Kailashnathan called for efforts to ensure that modern facilities in organ donation reach the poor in the country. He felicitated motivators with awards.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor, N. Ezhilvathani, Head of Ophthalmology, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, and Dayakar Yadalla, Consultant and Head of Community Outreach, Aravind Eye Hospital, spoke on the occasion.

