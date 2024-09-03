ADVERTISEMENT

L-G launches National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations

Published - September 03, 2024 11:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

L-G K. Kailashnathan at the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Aravind Eye Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan launched the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Aravind Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Kailashnathan called for efforts to ensure that modern facilities in organ donation reach the poor in the country. He felicitated motivators with awards.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor, N. Ezhilvathani, Head of Ophthalmology, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, and Dayakar Yadalla, Consultant and Head of Community Outreach, Aravind Eye Hospital, spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US