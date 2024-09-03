GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G launches National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations

Published - September 03, 2024 11:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
L-G K. Kailashnathan at the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Aravind Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

L-G K. Kailashnathan at the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Aravind Eye Hospital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan launched the 39th National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations at the Aravind Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Mr. Kailashnathan called for efforts to ensure that modern facilities in organ donation reach the poor in the country. He felicitated motivators with awards.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor, N. Ezhilvathani, Head of Ophthalmology, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, and Dayakar Yadalla, Consultant and Head of Community Outreach, Aravind Eye Hospital, spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.