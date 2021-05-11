L-G launches initiative to expand meal scheme for the poor

PUDUCHERRY

11 May 2021 23:00 IST

Lt.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday launched the expansion of the scheme to offer subsidised food through Ponlait outlets as a COVID-19 relief measure for the underprivileged sections.

The initiative was started last month with meal packets delivered through four outlets for the benefit of the poor.

The scheme has now been expanded to 20 new locations, widening the footprint for reaching out to more needy and underprivileged persons hit by the pandemic, a press note from the Raj Nivas said. The initiative was launched on Tuesday at the Ponlait outlet near Puducherry Railway Station.

These nutritious meals, prepared in hygienic conditions, are distributed at a subsidised price of ₹5 per packet.

A total of 1,000 food packets were distributed at the launch in the Ponlait outlet near the Puducherry Railway Station.

Based on the demand, about 2,000 packets would be distributed starting Wednesday, the press note said.

Ponlait Managing Director T. Sudhakar and several Ponlait officials participated.