L-G launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Tuesday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a nation-wide initiative to encourage bringing home the national flag to foster patriotic fervour, ahead of Independence Day celebrations falling on Thursday.

Mr. Kailashnathan, accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs, waved the national flag. He also administered the ‘tiranga pledge’ at the ceremony hosted by the Department of Art and Culture.

The Lt. Governor honoured the family of five freedom fighters. Earlier, the dignitaries signed on the martyr memorial board kept on Goubert Avenue on the beach.

Cultural performances on the theme of patriotism and national unity were staged on the occasion.

Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Chief Secretary Sharat Chouhan and A. Nedunchezhiyan, Culture Secretary were among those who participated.

